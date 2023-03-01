The third time was the charm for the Malcolm girls basketball team, largely because of what the Clippers did to limit Wahoo's three-point shooters Wednesday in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.

Malcolm held Wahoo to three second-half field goals and 21% shooting for the game to pull away for a 46-32 win at the Devaney Sports Center.

It was a reversal of two regular-season meetings between the teams, both in Wahoo, when the Warriors won by six and two points.

Wahoo hit nine and 10 three-pointers in those games. Wednesday, the Warriors were just 5-for-21.

"We tried to mix a little zone and man. Nothing really different than last time, we just had to play a little better, clean it up a little better," Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. "Threes were a big, big story the first two times, so we really focused on closeouts this week, high hands, and they didn't hit nine or 10 this time."

Wahoo hit three threes in the second half, but those were the only field goals the Warriors managed after halftime. Wahoo was 0-for-11 on two-pointers over the final 16 minutes. The Warriors finished 4-for-21 on two-pointers and 5-for-21 on threes.

"The first two games were (close), and they just got that lead today and we couldn't get close enough," Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said. "We knew what they were going to do, they knew what we were going to do, so it just boiled down to who was going to make some plays."

Freshman Halle Dolliver had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Clippers (22-5), teaming with forward Emma Brown to protect the paint and clean up the glass. Brown finished with 12 points and six rebounds as Malcolm won the rebounding battle 34-24.

Wahoo's only lead came at 2-0 after its first possession. Malcolm answered with an 8-0 run, and the Warriors were playing catchup the rest of the way.

Sammy Leu led Wahoo (19-6) with 14 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Autumn Iverson added eight points and seven rebounds.

North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43: Top-ranked and three-time defending champion North Bend Central jumped to a 17-0 lead but had to hang on.

Kaitlyn Emanuel finished 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for the Tigers (26-1), and helped close out the game after Yutan nearly completed an improbable comeback.

Trailing 35-33, Yutan missed a three-pointer for the lead with 4:40 left. From there, Emanuel hit both ends of a 1-and-1, blocked a shot, and hit a tough layup in a span of 54 seconds to give the Tigers a six-point advantage.

"I think it was the experience that helped the most. This is the fourth year we've been here, so we used that to our advantage," Emanuel said. "Helping us to keep our heads about ourselves, keep our cool"

The unranked Chieftains (22-5) outscored North Bend Central 14-11 in the second quarter to steady themselves, and opened the third period with an 8-3 spurt to get the deficit back to single digits, where it stayed the remainder of the game.

Laycee Josoff led Yutan, at state for the first time since 2016, with 13 points. Maura Tichota had 12 for the Chieftains.