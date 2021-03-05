Class C-1 girls: No morning game worries here as Sydney Emanuel, NBC rise early to defeat Winnebago

"She’s our motor," Sterup said of Sydney. "We go if she goes.

"She can score a lot more points if she wanted to, (but) she kind of defers to other people. But she knows when we need her, and today she knew we kind of needed her."

When her younger sister, who scored 25 points in a first-round win against Broken Bow, went out, Sydney Emanuel said she knew she had to step up.

"She’s a big scoring threat for us, so when she was out I knew I had to take it upon myself to try to get to the paint to try to score to make up for that loss," Sydney Emanuel said.

The Tigers (23-3) led 32-20 at halftime, and then pushed the lead to 44-23 on a left-handed layup in traffic from Sydney Emanuel, who added eight more points in the third quarter before exiting early in the fourth.

North Bend Central was matched up against a Winnebago team that had taken on the Cinderella role in the postseason with wins against No. 2 Malcolm (in district final) and No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (in Wednesday’s opening round).

Those outcomes certainly caught the attention of the Tigers, who were playing in their third straight state tournament.