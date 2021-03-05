Class C-1 girls: No morning game worries here as Sydney Emanuel, NBC rise early to defeat Winnebago

There was no hitting the snooze button for the North Bend Central girls basketball team Friday.
The Tigers were up and going from the sound of the first whistle.
North Bend Central, at Pinnacle Bank Arena bright and early for the day’s first game, popped up for a 60-40 win against Winnebago in the Class C-1 state tournament semifinals.
The defending champions jumped out to a 9-3 lead. They closed the first half on a 10-2 run. They kept the foot on the gas to begin the second half.
No shot of coffee needed on this day for North Bend Central, which will get another morning game (10:45 a.m.) Saturday.
"9 o'clock in the morning, I’m always worried," North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. "I thought early on we gave them a couple easy shots that we didn’t want to. Once we kind of got settled in on defense, I thought we made their shots difficult. That was big because when they get their feet set, they’re pretty deadly."
There’s no questioning if Sydney Emanuel is a morning person.
The North Bend Central junior guard scored a game-high 27 points. Her seven points in the second quarter keyed a big run for the Tigers, and it came after her sister Kaitlyn, a 6-foot sophomore, sat on the bench with two early fouls.
"She’s our motor," Sterup said of Sydney. "We go if she goes.
"She can score a lot more points if she wanted to, (but) she kind of defers to other people. But she knows when we need her, and today she knew we kind of needed her."
When her younger sister, who scored 25 points in a first-round win against Broken Bow, went out, Sydney Emanuel said she knew she had to step up.
"She’s a big scoring threat for us, so when she was out I knew I had to take it upon myself to try to get to the paint to try to score to make up for that loss," Sydney Emanuel said.
The Tigers (23-3) led 32-20 at halftime, and then pushed the lead to 44-23 on a left-handed layup in traffic from Sydney Emanuel, who added eight more points in the third quarter before exiting early in the fourth.
North Bend Central was matched up against a Winnebago team that had taken on the Cinderella role in the postseason with wins against No. 2 Malcolm (in district final) and No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (in Wednesday’s opening round).
Those outcomes certainly caught the attention of the Tigers, who were playing in their third straight state tournament.
"It was a little bit scary because they are known for coming out and taking down that No. 1 seed, so they’re on a roll right now," Sydney Emanuel said. "We knew we couldn’t overlook them at all. We had to give it everything we had."
Senior point guard Natasha Deal led Winnebago (16-11) with 12 points. The Indians were making their first state appearance since 1990.
Winnebago coach Treivan Bear said his team’s minimal experience in a state tournament setting was not much of a factor.
"I think after the first game, our girls got a feel for the court and got used to the atmosphere," he said. "I’m sure that played a little part in it, but they (North Bend Central) were the better team today, I feel like. We didn’t execute like we wanted to."
