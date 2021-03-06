Class C-1 girls: Emanuel 2.0 delivers a second straight championship for North Bend Central

Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel traded off carrying the load in different games for No. 6 North Bend Central in the first two rounds of the Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament.

Both of the sisters showed up in full force to finish off the Tigers' title run, combining for 17 of their team’s 19 fourth-quarter points Saturday, and both made a crucial play in the final seconds of a 51-49 win against top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia to earn their second straight state title.

Kaitlyn Emanuel hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to tie the game, then Sydney Emanuel hit two go-ahead free throws with 6 seconds left to clinch the win.

Right before Kaitlyn Emanuel knocked down the three-pointer as part of a comeback from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, she exchanged a glance with her sister.

"Sydney passed it to me, I saw this look in her eyes, and I shot it up there. I guess it went in," the sophomore said.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger, who scored a career-high 33 points, drove at the basket and missed a contested shot at the buzzer. The celebration was on for the Tigers.