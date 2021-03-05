Class C-1 girls: A 'doubted' Hastings SC team claws way into state title game after moving up a class

"I felt like we had to survive in that first quarter (with Kissinger sidelined) because Lutheran came out with a lot of energy," Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt said. "It could have snowballed, but I thought we settled down."

Trailing by six points in the closing seconds of the first half, Hastings SC freshman Tatum Krikac buried a three-pointer that caused Coulter to shake his fist in frustration. On the surface, a three-pointer in the second quarter seems generally harmless. The coach knew better.

"That was catastrophic for us," Coulter said. "I don't think our kids necessarily felt it as much as I did as a coach, but that was the moment you realize, we should be up five or six points, and now all of a sudden it's a one-possession game. And now they have a little juice, a little momentum."

Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley scored a layup and a free throw to return those points in one swing on the first possession of the second half. From there, however, the Hawkettes used a little bit of that "juice" to turn in their best seven-minute stretch of the game to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.