Class C-1 girls: A 'doubted' Hastings SC team claws way into state title game after moving up a class

Many defending state champion teams enter the following season embracing targets on their backs. Not the 2020-21 Hastings St. Cecilia group, apparently.
Did the Hawkettes, winners of the past two Class C-2 girls basketball titles, get lost in the shuffle as they made the move up to C-1 this season?
"I think we really were (doubted)," said Bailey Kissinger, the team's leading scorer. "The fact that we lost four seniors who were a big part of our team the last two years and getting on the floor with four new starters. … No one really thought we could do it besides our team and just to do it feels really good."
"It" is reaching the C-1 state title after gutting out a 29-25 win against No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran in a girls state basketball semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kissinger, a junior guard, had just two points in the first half after sitting the majority of the first quarter with two fouls — "Those were my fault, stupid fouls," she said afterward.
In fact, she scored 21 fewer points than she did in the first half of the Hawkettes' lopsided win against Syracuse on Wednesday. That wasn't the only difference between the two days. Hastings SC was legitimately tested in a tense semifinal.
Lutheran jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the second quarter, Wade Coulter's group rallying to the ball with a full-court trap defense that switched into a tricky zone in half-court settings. On offense, the Warriors, who aren't known for their three-point prowess, drove purposefully to the rim for layups.
"I felt like we had to survive in that first quarter (with Kissinger sidelined) because Lutheran came out with a lot of energy," Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt said. "It could have snowballed, but I thought we settled down."
Trailing by six points in the closing seconds of the first half, Hastings SC freshman Tatum Krikac buried a three-pointer that caused Coulter to shake his fist in frustration. On the surface, a three-pointer in the second quarter seems generally harmless. The coach knew better.
"That was catastrophic for us," Coulter said. "I don't think our kids necessarily felt it as much as I did as a coach, but that was the moment you realize, we should be up five or six points, and now all of a sudden it's a one-possession game. And now they have a little juice, a little momentum."
Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley scored a layup and a free throw to return those points in one swing on the first possession of the second half. From there, however, the Hawkettes used a little bit of that "juice" to turn in their best seven-minute stretch of the game to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors stayed within four points for the entire fourth quarter, but in this kind of grind-it-out, defense-vs.-defense battle, four points felt more like eight. Lutheran's Jenna Luebbe cut the deficit to two points with a late layup, but Kissinger slammed the door with two free throws with 12 seconds left in the game.
Now, the No. 1 Hawkettes advance to take on No. 5 North Bend Central at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at PBA in a rare matchup of two defending champions.
Lutheran (20-3) will play Winnebago in the third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
By reaching the state semifinals, the Warriors turned a lot of heads along the way.
"Overachieving is definitely a word that should be thrown around with this group," Coulter said. "That's just a credit to how hard they work."