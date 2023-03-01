Malcolm held Wahoo to three second-half field goals to pull away for a 46-32 win Wednesday morning in the first round of the Class C-1 state tournament.

Freshman Halle Dolliver had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Clippers (22-5), who avenged a pair of close regular-season losses to the Warriors.

Wahoo won the two regular season matchups by a total of eight points.

But Wednesday, the Warriors' only lead came at 2-0 after their first possession of the game. Malcolm answered with an 8-0 run, and Wahoo was playing catchup the rest of the way.

Sammy Leu led Wahoo (19-6) with 14 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43: Top-ranked and three-time defending champion North Bend Central jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but had to hang on to down Yutan 48-43 in the first round of the Class C-1 girls state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

Kaitlyn Emanuel scored 20 points for the Tigers (26-1), and helped close out the game after Yutan nearly completed an improbable comeback.

Trailing 35-33, Yutan missed a three-pointer for the lead with 4:40 left. From there, Emanuel hit both ends of a 1-and-1, blocked a shot, and hit a tough layup in a span of 54 seconds to give NBC a six-point advantage.

The unranked Chieftans (22-5) outscored Yutan 14-11 in the second quarter to steady themselves, and opened the third period with an 8-3 spurt to get the deficit back to single digits, where it stayed the remainder of the game.

Laycee Josoff led Yutan, at state for the first time since 2016, with 13 points. Maura Tichota had 12 for the Chieftans.

Check back for updates to this story