North Bend Central put on a defensive clinic to win its fourth consecutive Class C-1 state championship, holding Adams Central to 20% shooting in a 45-28 victory Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Tigers (28-1) never trailed while holding Adams Central (26-2) to its lowest point total of the season. The Patriots had scored at least 45 points in all but one of their games, with a previous season low of 37.

NBC is the second team to win four consecutive C-1 titles, joining Battle Creek, which did so from 1984-87. The Tigers are the eighth team in Nebraska history to win at least four straight championships.

Lindsey Emanuel and Madison Bishop each scored 13 points to lead North Bend Central, with Emanuel grabbing nine rebounds and Bishop swiping six steals. Senior Kaitlyn Emanual earned her fourth gold medal with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.

Megyn Scott and Rachel Goodon each scored six for Adams Central, which was seeking its first state title since 1995.

The Patriots made one two-point field goal in the second half, and were held to three points each in the first and third quarters.

