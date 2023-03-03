Kadi Kimberly admitted her scoreboard awareness was probably not where it should have been Friday afternoon.

Adams Central's senior guard thought her team was behind when she let a three-pointer fly late in overtime against No. 2-ranked Bridgeport in the Class C-1 state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But it was only after her shot splashed through the net and the Patriot fans erupted did Kimberly realize what she'd done.

Kimberly's tiebreaking triple with 29 seconds left in overtime was the difference as Adams Central knocked off the state's final unbeaten team with a 47-44 win over Bridgeport to advance to the C-1 state title game.

"I thought we were down five," a giddy Kimberly said after the game. "So when everyone was cheering I looked at the score and was just — mind blown."

It was a mind-blowing finish in a tightly contested game that neither team led by more than five points.

No. 2-ranked Bridgeport (25-1), with Colorado commit Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and her younger sister, Northern Colorado pledge Olivia Loomis-Goltl, came into state averaging 73 points per contest.

But the Bulldogs, after going ahead 35-31 with 5:39 left in regulation, made just one field goal the rest of the way and shot 24% from the floor for the game.

Ruthie nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, and nine blocked shots. Olivia added 14 points and nine rebounds of her own.

But No. 3 Adams Central (26-1) limited the sisters to 8-for-27 shooting, and the rest of the Bulldogs combined to go just 4-for-24 from the field.

"We were not going to allow them to get going," Adams Central coach Evan Smith said of his team's defensive plan against the Loomis-Goltl sisters. "We found a way to just cause them problems; make shots tough for them."

Kimberly finished with 11 points off the bench for Adams Central (26-1). Megyn Scott had a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Adams Central's 6-foot-4 center Rachel Goodon — maybe the only player in C-1 who can stand eye-to-eye with the 6-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl — had 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots, and her defensive presence allowed the Patriots to swarm Bridgeport's guards.

Still, Bridgeport had its chances. Kimberly's three was Adams Central's only field goal over the game's final 7:49. The Bulldogs led 44-42 with 90 seconds to play.