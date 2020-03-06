Class C-2 girls: Ponca locks in on defense, hits 23 free throws while grinding down top-rated Oakland-Craig

With three state tournament appearances in the past four seasons, No. 8 Ponca is quickly learning how to grind out a postseason win.
Going up against the top-ranked Oakland-Craig, which had dropped just one game all season, that winning formula meant Ponca finding its way to the free-throw line and playing strong defense.
The Indians shot 23-of-37 from the free-throw line and held Oakland-Craig to its second-worst scoring performance of the season in a 53-44 win to advance to the C-2 title game.
“We came in and we convinced the girls they had to be a defensive team,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “It’s just been a grind for us, but defense wins championships.”
A fast-paced first half seemed to benefit Oakland-Craig early on as Ponca struggled to deal with the Knight’s full-court pressure. Ponca turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and made just eight field goals, but its defense kept the game close.
Oakland-Craig took a slim 25-23 lead into halftime, but Hayes said the break allowed his team to make adjustments on offense, which included a commitment to swinging the ball around and forcing the Knights to defend the whole court.
After taking a 35-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Ponca’s top scorers kept the momentum going offensively. Ashlyn Kingsbury scored eight fourth-quarter points, part of her team-high 20, while Kaci Day added five of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as well.
Oakland-Craig cut an eight-point deficit to four points as its full-court pressure forced a pair of turnovers, but Ponca stuck to its strategy and continued to make trips to the free-throw line.
“This group kind of leans on each other and there were a couple of times where one of them got frustrated and the other one picked her up,” Hayes said.
Ponca made just two field goals but scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Oakland-Craig’s Kennedy Benne scored all 12 of the Knight’s fourth-quarter points, finishing with a team-high 20.
Oakland-Craig eliminated Ponca in the opening round of the state tournament last year, but the Indians ensured there would be no repeat, advancing to its first state title game since 1993.
“They know what’s at stake (now), I’m not going to have to tell them,” Hayes said.
Ponca will face the winner of Friday's nights second semifinal between No.2 Crofton and No. 3 Hastings St. Cecelia at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.