Class C-2 girls: Ponca locks in on defense, hits 23 free throws while grinding down top-rated Oakland-Craig

With three state tournament appearances in the past four seasons, No. 8 Ponca is quickly learning how to grind out a postseason win.

Going up against the top-ranked Oakland-Craig, which had dropped just one game all season, that winning formula meant Ponca finding its way to the free-throw line and playing strong defense.

The Indians shot 23-of-37 from the free-throw line and held Oakland-Craig to its second-worst scoring performance of the season in a 53-44 win to advance to the C-2 title game.

“We came in and we convinced the girls they had to be a defensive team,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “It’s just been a grind for us, but defense wins championships.”

A fast-paced first half seemed to benefit Oakland-Craig early on as Ponca struggled to deal with the Knight’s full-court pressure. Ponca turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and made just eight field goals, but its defense kept the game close.

Oakland-Craig took a slim 25-23 lead into halftime, but Hayes said the break allowed his team to make adjustments on offense, which included a commitment to swinging the ball around and forcing the Knights to defend the whole court.

