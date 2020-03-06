Class C-1 girls: North Bend Central sticks to defense, free throws to upend Adams Central

North Bend Central leaned on its strength — its defense — to help punch its first ticket to the Class C-1 title game in 19 years.

The No. 2 Tigers held Adams Central to two field goals over the final quarter, while cashing in on 11 of 12 free throws in a 39-31 win in a girls state basketball tournament semifinal Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North Bend (26-2) will compete for its first state title since 2001 when it meets Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.

“I tell our kids, you don’t have to score 100 points if you play defense,” Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “We kind of hung our hat on that again today.”

A tenacious man-to-man defense, a staple under Sterup, helped keep the Patriots at bay. The Tigers hounded Adams Central standout guard Libby Trausch, holding the senior to just one basket and four total points.

“They kind of chased Libby off the three-point line pretty hard,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “They’re a tough defensive team. They’re in the state championship for a reason.”

Defense and solid free throw shooting put the game on ice late. The Tigers converted all front-ends of their one-and-one’s and their 11 fourth-quarter points all came from the line.

