Class C-1 girls: North Bend Central steady to defeat Lincoln Christian in state final
Class C-1 girls: North Bend Central steady to defeat Lincoln Christian in state final

Lincoln Christian vs. North Bend, 3.7

North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel  falls to the ground while going for the ball during a Class C-1 girls state tournament final game against Lincoln Christian on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

North Bend Central controlled the pace and won the turnover battle to take down Lincoln Christian 48-32 in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Crusader leading scorer Olivia Hollenbeck was limited to 12 points and dealt with foul trouble for long stretches of the action. Alexis Johnson kept Christian afloat with 11 first-half points.

The Tigers forced 14 turnovers and scored 18 points off Lincoln Christian errors.

Sydney Emanuel paced North Bend Central with 12 points. Sisters Lauren and Kaitlyn Emanuel added eight points apiece. 

 

