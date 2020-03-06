Class C-1 girls: Lincoln Christian shows its offensive range in returning to the state final

It was a tale of two halves, but Lincoln Christian proved it can do whatever it takes to add a tally to the win column.
The Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders (23-3) rode the momentum of eight three-pointers in the opening half to race to a 16-point lead at the break. They then switched gears and pounded the ball inside to 6-foot-4 senior all-stater Olivia Hollenbeck and 6-foot senior Alexis Johnson, while cashing in on free throws over the final quarter to secure a 68-59 win against No. 3 St. Paul on Friday morning in the semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Christian’s torrid outside shooting eventually opened up room in the paint as the Crusaders will return to the state title game for the fourth time in five seasons.
“We’ve been talking all year about having confidence shooting the ball,” Crusaders’ senior guard Barrett Power said. Power, who netted three of Christian’s eight threes in the opening half, finished with 19 points.
“Some days they fall, and today was one of those days,” Power said. “But we knew in the second half we have a really big weapon in Liv we could go to inside.”
Hollenbeck was more than willing to shoulder the load, scoring 13 of her team-high 22 points after intermission. She converted 11 free throws on the day — all in the second half — and tallied a game-high 13 rebounds. The Crusaders were 18 of 27 from the line in the fourth quarter alone.
“Liv had an excellent game yesterday, so we knew they’d have to put a little bit of focus on the inside and force other girls to do some scoring,” Crusaders coach Nick Orduna said. “At times we’ve struggled with that, but it was really cool to see girls step up on the perimeter and knock some shots down.”
Six different Crusaders knocked down treys as Christian bolted to a 35-19 lead at half. St. Paul (24-3), led by senior Brooke Poppert’s 22 points, whittled the lead down to five with 33 seconds remaining, but could get no closer.
“St. Paul is a good, physical team,” Power said. “We knew we had to grind it out on defense, getting stops, then hopefully go down and score on offense when we could.”
Said Orduna, “Having been ranked No. 1 all year it kind of puts a target on your back. Teams coming after us, giving us their best shot ... and here we are in the finals. It’s such a blessing and we’re so thankful for another opportunity.”
