Class C-1 girls: Lincoln Christian shows its offensive range in returning to the state final

It was a tale of two halves, but Lincoln Christian proved it can do whatever it takes to add a tally to the win column.

The Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders (23-3) rode the momentum of eight three-pointers in the opening half to race to a 16-point lead at the break. They then switched gears and pounded the ball inside to 6-foot-4 senior all-stater Olivia Hollenbeck and 6-foot senior Alexis Johnson, while cashing in on free throws over the final quarter to secure a 68-59 win against No. 3 St. Paul on Friday morning in the semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lincoln Christian’s torrid outside shooting eventually opened up room in the paint as the Crusaders will return to the state title game for the fourth time in five seasons.

“We’ve been talking all year about having confidence shooting the ball,” Crusaders’ senior guard Barrett Power said. Power, who netted three of Christian’s eight threes in the opening half, finished with 19 points.

“Some days they fall, and today was one of those days,” Power said. “But we knew in the second half we have a really big weapon in Liv we could go to inside.”

