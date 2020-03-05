Class C-1 girls: Hollenbeck erases memory from subdistricts, erupts for 24 points to lead Crusaders past Malcolm

"We have to be patient and wait until Liv gets open and she was able to get a lot done for us inside," he said. "The first time, they did a good job of doubling and even triple-teaming her. She was hungry to get back out there and just dominated inside on both sides of the ball."

Joslyn Small and Alyssa Fortik each had three-pointers early for Malcolm and Emma Brown hit a free throw to tie Christian 8-8 before the Crusaders went on an 18-6 run with 5:50 left in the first half. Malcolm opened the second period with five turnovers and going just 1-for-11 from the field, including six three-point misses. The Clippers finished 3-for-19 from three-point range.

"I thought our defensive pressure was really good," said Orduna. "They love the three and we knew it and had to challenge that."

Brown led Malcolm (19-7) with 11 points and five rebounds.

"Hollenbeck had a great game. She's definitely an all-state caliber type," said Malcolm coach Andy Klepper. "We shut her down the first game and we figured she'd be a little upset with that. She was and she came back and had a great game."