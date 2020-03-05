Class C-1 girls: Hollenbeck, Crusaders control Malcolm to reach semfinals

Lincoln Christian put on a passing clinic to take early control in the Crusaders' opening game in the Class C-1 state tournament Thursday at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The top-ranked Crusaders pulled away for a 55-34 victory over Malcolm to advance to Friday's 9 a.m. semifinal against the St. Paul-Wahoo winner.
Christian had assists on nine of their 11 first-half baskets to streak to a 30-18 lead at the break.
Olivia Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-4 senior, led the Crusaders with 24 points. She also had 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
Joslyn Small and Alyssa Fortik each had three-pointers early for Malcolm and Emma Brown hit a free throw to tie Christian 8-8 before the Crusaders went on a 12-4 run to end the period.
Christian pushed its lead to 26-14 as Malcolm opened the second period with five turnovers and going just 1-for-11 from the field.
