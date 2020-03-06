Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC uses pivotal second quarter to beat Crofton in semifinal

Crofton came roaring back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but its season ended with a state tournament loss to Hastings St. Cecilia for the second straight year.

An explosive second quarter helped the No. 3 Hawkettes build a big lead and hold off Crofton for a 62-60 win Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Crofton got the game within two points during the fourth quarter, including a moment with a minute remaining, but a key turnover helped Hastings St. Cecilia emerge with the win.

Bailey Kissinger led the Hawkettes with 19 points while Alexis Arens scored 19 points for Crofton.

