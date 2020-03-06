You are the owner of this article.
Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC uses pivotal second quarter to beat Crofton in semifinal
Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC uses pivotal second quarter to beat Crofton in semifinal

Crofton came roaring back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but its season ended with a state tournament loss to Hastings St. Cecilia for the second straight year.

An explosive second quarter helped the No. 3 Hawkettes build a big lead and hold off Crofton for a 62-60 win Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Crofton got the game within two points during the fourth quarter, including a moment with a minute remaining, but a key turnover helped Hastings St. Cecilia emerge with the win.

Bailey Kissinger led the Hawkettes with 19 points while Alexis Arens scored 19 points for Crofton.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
