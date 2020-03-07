Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC turns tide in third quarter to clinch second straight title

For the second straight season, the Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team is the Class C-2 champion, defeating Ponca 41-37 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Trailing 21-15 at halftime, a big third quarter swung the game in Hastings St. Cecilia’s favor. The Hawkettes outscored Ponca 15-6 in the ensuing eight minutes as Tori Thomas finally got going with six quick points.
Hastings St. Cecilia’s full-court press featured three players hanging around midcourt, but Ponca managed to break the press for some easy buckets and took an 8-6 lead into the second quarter.
Ashlyn Kingsbury hit an open three-pointer on one of those press breaks and Ponca charged out on an 11-2 run, which gave it a 17-8 lead. After Kaci Day hit a three-pointer to extend Ponca’s lead to 10 points, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Katherine Hamburger responded with a three-pointer of her own, and Ponca took a 21-15 lead into halftime.
It was an efficient first half from Ponca, which shot 9-for-18 (50%) from the floor as Kingsbury and Day combined to score 18 of its 21 first-half points. Meanwhile, Hastings St. Cecilia struggled offensively, shooting 5-for-17 (29%) as its two leading scorers entering the contest, Bailey Kissinger and Tori Thomas combined for four points in the first half.
Ponca shot 31.5% from the floor in the second half and turned the ball over seven times, allowing Hastings St. Cecilia to take a 30-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Hawkettes got a big contribution from Katharine Hamburger, who scored a pair of early layups and led the team with 13 points.
Ponca made it close down the stretch as Kingsbury made a pair of three-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Day scored a game-high 17 points. However, Hastings St. Cecilia’s lead held strong as Kissinger made her free throws down the stretch as she scored nine of her 11 points from the free-throw line.