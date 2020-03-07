Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC turns the tide to clinch second straight title

When you’re the defending champion, it’s always going to be hard to reach the heights of a season ago.

Hastings St. Cecilia knew that it would take additional effort to go back-to-back, and after surviving tests from No. 4 Superior and No. 2 Crofton in the first two rounds of the state tournament, the No. 3 Hawkettes found themselves down 21-15 at halftime to No. 8 Ponca.

Hastings St. Cecilia regrouped in the locker room and outscored Ponca by 10 points in the second half as it claimed its second straight C-2 title with a 41-37 win.

Girls state hoops: All-tournament teams A look at the top standouts from the girls state basketball tournament.

“We just talked about having to win those first two minutes when we came out, we did that and got the next two and it just snowballed from there,” Hastings St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt said.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s began the game with a full-court press featuring three players hanging around midcourt, but Ponca managed to break the press for some easy buckets. Ashlyn Kingsbury hit an open three-pointer on one of those breaks and Ponca charged out on an 11-2 run that gave it a 17-8 lead.

Kaci Day hit a three-pointer to extend Ponca’s lead to 10 points, but Hastings St. Cecilia’s Katherine Hamburger responded with a three-pointer of her own, and Ponca took a 21-15 lead into halftime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}