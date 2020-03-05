Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC tops Superior; Crofton cruises past BRLD

For most of the first quarter, Class C-2 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia seemed hesitant to drive into the lane.

After all, the mere threat of 6-foot-3 Kalynn Meyer’s blocking ability is often enough to stop offenders in their tracks. With four blocks in the game’s first three minutes, she made her presence felt.

However, Meyer couldn’t make her stellar play last for the entire game. With both teams trying to be aggressive on offense and play pressure defense, 29 fouls were called in the first half. Four of them came on Meyer, who fouled out in third quarter and despite No. 4 Superior’s best efforts, that hurt it deeply in a 56-43 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia.

“I’m proud of them, this group has accomplished a lot and there’s not very many teams that get to end their season with a win,” Superior head coach Jim Sullivan said. “With Kalynn fouling out, those other girls should be proud of how they hung in there and fought.”

The game was tight throughout the first half, with Kalynn Meyer and sister Shayla performing well for Superior while Bailey Kissinger and Tori Thomas led Hastings St. Cecilia’s offense. Kalynn Meyer’s fourth foul came on a moving screen call in the second quarter, forcing her to the bench as Hastings St. Cecilia built a 26-19 halftime lead.