Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC bends but holds off late Crofton run in familiar matchup

Friday night’s Class C-2 semifinal was the second time in two years that Crofton and Hastings St. Cecilia met deep in the state tournament. Once again, Crofton was knocked off by the Hawkettes.
No. 2 Crofton rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to pull within one point of No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia in the fourth quarter, but the Hawkettes narrowly held off Crofton to advance to the C-2 championship game for the second straight season.
“A lot of credit for Crofton for making a run, they’re a really good team and we knew they’d make a run, so credit to our kids for having just enough to hold on at the end,” Hastings St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt said.
After an even first quarter, Hastings St. Cecilia went on a second-quarter tear, which gave it a sizable halftime advantage. The Hawkettes shot 7-for-12 from the field in the second quarter and hit a trio of three-pointers to take a 36-24 lead into the break.
The Hawkettes held Crofton’s leading scorer during the regular season, Lacey Sprakel, scoreless in the first half, but she found her scoring streak late as part of a Crofton comeback effort. Alexis Arens hit three layups in quick succession as part of her team-high 19 points, but Hastings St. Cecilia still held a 47-42 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Hawkettes needed some key plays from Bailey Kissinger the second half, and the sophomore guard rose to the occasion with two three-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points.
“She’s been the one who has made our team go this year,” Berndt said. “We have four awesome seniors and they bring experience, but Bailey has that extra gear and she’s a special player.”
Tori Thomas added 16 points, but a key contribution came from senior Makenna Asher, who went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Every point was important as Crofton’s full-court pressure forced eight second-half turnovers. The Warriors had an opportunity to win the game late, but the long three-point attempt didn’t go down.
The defending state champions will have an opportunity to win back-to-back titles on Saturday night, when Hastings St. Cecilia will face Ponca for the C-2 title.
“It’s unbelievable, you just hope to make a state tournament and when you get here you just want to play well and compete and be proud of your kids. When you get to be a part of that last game on Saturday, that’s a special thing,” Berndt said.