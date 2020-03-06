Class C-2 girls: Hastings SC bends but holds off late Crofton run in familiar matchup

Friday night’s Class C-2 semifinal was the second time in two years that Crofton and Hastings St. Cecilia met deep in the state tournament. Once again, Crofton was knocked off by the Hawkettes.

No. 2 Crofton rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to pull within one point of No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia in the fourth quarter, but the Hawkettes narrowly held off Crofton to advance to the C-2 championship game for the second straight season.

“A lot of credit for Crofton for making a run, they’re a really good team and we knew they’d make a run, so credit to our kids for having just enough to hold on at the end,” Hastings St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt said.

After an even first quarter, Hastings St. Cecilia went on a second-quarter tear, which gave it a sizable halftime advantage. The Hawkettes shot 7-for-12 from the field in the second quarter and hit a trio of three-pointers to take a 36-24 lead into the break.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hawkettes held Crofton’s leading scorer during the regular season, Lacey Sprakel, scoreless in the first half, but she found her scoring streak late as part of a Crofton comeback effort. Alexis Arens hit three layups in quick succession as part of her team-high 19 points, but Hastings St. Cecilia still held a 47-42 lead going into the fourth quarter.