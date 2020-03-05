Class C-2 girls: Crofton cruises with defense past BRLD

No. 2 Crofton, the 2019 state runner-up, continued its stellar state tournament history with a 72-41 win over No. 7 BRLD in Thursday's opening round of the Class C-2 girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.

Crofton dominated from the get-go, forcing nine turnovers and taking a 19-2 lead during the first quarter while holding BRLD to 1-for-13 shooting.

Things improved for BRLD in the second quarter, feeding Jordan Snyder in the post. Snyder scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the second quarter, but Crofton still led 39-20 at halftime.

BRLD eventually trimmed the deficit to 15 points, but a string of nine straight missed shots allowed Crofton to extend its lead to 58-34 by the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors four players finish in double figures, led by Lacey Sprakel with 14 points.

