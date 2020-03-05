You are the owner of this article.
Class C-2 girls: Benne's 19 points lead the way for Oakland-Craig in first-round triumph
Class C-2 girls: Benne's 19 points lead the way for Oakland-Craig in first-round triumph

Sadie Nelson drilled two three-pointers in the first quarter that put C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig ahead for good, leading the Knights to a 41-36 victory over Clarkson/Leigh in girls state tournament first-round action Thursday at Lincoln North Star.

After Clarkson/Leigh got two quick baskets from Kimberly Stodola, Oakland-Craig did not allow another bucket  for the rest of the half and held off a stingy Patriot team in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Benne led the way with 19 points for Oakland-Craig and Nelson added 12. Cassidy Hoffman led Clarkson/Leigh with 11.

The Knights will play the winner of Ponca and Grand Island Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

