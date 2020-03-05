Class C-2 girls: Benne's 19 points lead Oakland-Craig; Day and defense spark Ponca

Kennedy Benne led Class C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig with 18 points in a 41-36 victory over Clarkson/Leigh in the girls state basketball tournament Thursday, but it was a rebound in the third quarter that showed her true strength for the Knights.

After a couple of turnovers by Oakland-Craig and Clarkson/Leigh in the first-round game at Lincoln North Star, Benne grabbed a rebound, held on to the ball and told her teammates to calm down.

All was right with the world again for the Knights, who held off a stingy Clarkson/Leigh squad over the final 10 minutes of play.

“I think she felt the pace being ragged and us forcing things a little bit,” Oakland-Craig head coach Joe Anderson said. “She's our leader. She's an all-state player. All our freshmen look up to her and Mya (Guzinski), our other senior. When we need a play, she is just there to make it for us. I know she'll be there in the end when we need her.”

Clarkson/Leigh was not the same team Oakland-Craig faced early in the season in a 55-31 victory, and needed freshman Sadie Nelson to hit a pair of three-pointers, the second one at the buzzer, to finish the first quarter with an 11-7 lead.