Class C-2 girls: Benne's 19 points lead Oakland-Craig; Day and defense spark Ponca
Class C-2 girls: Benne's 19 points lead Oakland-Craig; Day and defense spark Ponca

Ponca vs. Grand Island CC, 3.5

Ponca's Breanna Gill (left) makes her way past Grand Island Central Catholic defenders during a first-round game in the Class C-2 girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star High School on Thursday.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Kennedy Benne led Class C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig with 18 points in a 41-36 victory over Clarkson/Leigh in the girls state basketball tournament Thursday, but it was a rebound in the third quarter that showed her true strength for the Knights.

After a couple of turnovers by Oakland-Craig and Clarkson/Leigh in the first-round game at Lincoln North Star, Benne grabbed a rebound, held on to the ball and told her teammates to calm down.

All was right with the world again for the Knights, who held off a stingy Clarkson/Leigh squad over the final 10 minutes of play.

“I think she felt the pace being ragged and us forcing things a little bit,” Oakland-Craig head coach Joe Anderson said. “She's our leader. She's an all-state player. All our freshmen look up to her and Mya (Guzinski), our other senior. When we need a play, she is just there to make it for us. I know she'll be there in the end when we need her.”

Clarkson/Leigh was not the same team Oakland-Craig faced early in the season in a 55-31 victory, and needed freshman Sadie Nelson to hit a pair of three-pointers, the second one at the buzzer, to finish the first quarter with an 11-7 lead.

“I thought Sadie Nelson did a great job,” Anderson said. “Freshman coming off the bench early and kind of sparked us. It was definitely a real slow start and we had some opportunities that slipped through our fingers."

After allowing two early first-quarter buckets to Clarkson/Leigh's Kimberly Stodola, Oakland-Craig did not allow another basket until the third quarter. The Patriots scored all nine second-quarter points from the free-throw line.

Oakland-Craig will face No. 8 Ponca at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.

Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38: Kacie Day scored 25 points, helping the Indians end the first quarter with a 6-2 lead and they never looked back against the No. 6 Crusaders.

After leading 24-20 at halftime, Ponca ratcheted up its defense and went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Day went 12-of-19 from the free-throw line, including a 3-for-4 in the third quarter.

Ponca and Oakland-Craig will play at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls state tracker: Follow our interactive bracket for scores, updates, stories and more

 

