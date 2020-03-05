Class C-1 girls: Adams Central blitzes No. 5 Chadron in third quarter to pull off upset; Emanuel sisters spark No. 2 North Bend Central

Adams Central's defense put No. 6 Chadron's shooting into the deep freeze and sparked the Patriots to a 44-30 upset in Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round action Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Patriots advance to Friday's 10:45 a.m. semifinal against second-ranked North Bend Central, which downed No. 5 West Point-Beemer 48-33.
Unranked Adams Central sped away from a tie at 17 at the half for a 14-3 glazing in the third quarter. By the end of the game, the Patriots outscored Chadron 27-13 in the second half.
Adams Central outmuscled and outrebounded Chadron 42-16 and held the Cardinals to 22% shooting in the second half.
Libby Trausch paced the Patriots with 18 points, while teammate Jessica Babcock scored nine and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kylie Dierks and Cami Wellensiek grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
"We showed a lot of confidence," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team is 17-10. "The fact we play in the Central Conference and play all those good teams, and a lot of very good Class B teams, and the fact we were here last year, gave us a lot of confidence.
"We were super loose."
Chadron missed its first 15 shots of the second half, while Trausch counted on three three-pointers and Babcock hit three consecutive two-pointers to build the lead to 31-20 by the end of the third quarter.
North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33: Freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel sparked No. 2 Class C-1 North Bend Central to a victory over No. 5 West Point-Beemer in a first-round matchup at the Devaney Sports Center.
With North Bend Central leading 4-3, Emanuel blocked a shot, got the rebound and raced for a layup. After Sydney Emanuel completed a three-point play for the Tigers, Kaitlyn Emanuel got a steal and layup for an 11-3 lead and North Bend Central never looked back.
Kaitlyn Emanuel led the Tigers (25-2) with 12 points, Sydney, a sophomore, had 10 and senior Lauren had five points and eight rebounds.
"We're very athletic. Sometimes, I don't know if we're great basketball players as much as we're just really good athletes," said North Bend coach Aaron Sterup. "When they are locked in on defense like we were today, we makes it really tough for people to score.
"Our game plan is to use our athletic ability to kind of wear people down."
It was the second time the two East Husker Conference teams have met this season, with North Bend Central winning 53-43 in December.
Sydney Emanuel had 10 points for the Tigers. Sidney Swanson led West Point-Beemer with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter.