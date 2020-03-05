Class C-1 girls: Adams Central blitzes No. 5 Chadron in third quarter to pull off upset; Emanuel sisters spark No. 2 North Bend Central

Adams Central's defense put No. 6 Chadron's shooting into the deep freeze and sparked the Patriots to a 44-30 upset in Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round action Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Patriots advance to Friday's 10:45 a.m. semifinal against second-ranked North Bend Central, which downed No. 5 West Point-Beemer 48-33.

Unranked Adams Central sped away from a tie at 17 at the half for a 14-3 glazing in the third quarter. By the end of the game, the Patriots outscored Chadron 27-13 in the second half.

Adams Central outmuscled and outrebounded Chadron 42-16 and held the Cardinals to 22% shooting in the second half.

Libby Trausch paced the Patriots with 18 points, while teammate Jessica Babcock scored nine and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kylie Dierks and Cami Wellensiek grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

"We showed a lot of confidence," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team is 17-10. "The fact we play in the Central Conference and play all those good teams, and a lot of very good Class B teams, and the fact we were here last year, gave us a lot of confidence.

"We were super loose."