Class B's top teams are in store for a state tournament feel in the upcoming weeks

The back end of Norris' schedule includes games against No. 6 Beatrice, No. 5 Omaha Skutt and No. 1 Elkhorn North.

The Wolves, who feature one of the state's top players in freshman point guard Britt Prince, also have multiple tests later in the season, including a matchup with Omaha Skutt.

Norris (9-1) has responded well after a loss to Wahoo nearly two weeks ago. Hageman said that loss was a bit of a wake-up call.

"It also made us refocus one game at a time," he said. "Instead of thinking, 'Oh, we play so-and-so down three, four more games,' that doesn't matter, because we got this week and then conference tournament."

A motivated Norris team was happy to avenge last year's first-round state tournament loss to Crete. Now the Titans will likely see a motivated York squad. Norris punched its ticket to state last year by ending York's season on the Dukes' home floor.

Crete, meanwhile, may have lost Saturday, but the defending state champions were leading the game in the third quarter, and learned a lot about themselves.