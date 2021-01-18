Class B's top teams are in store for a state tournament feel in the upcoming weeks

A victory against a top-three team was worth soaking in a little longer over the weekend.
The Norris girls were all smiles after a 47-43 win against No. 3 Crete on Saturday, which allowed the Titans to swap spots with the Cardinals in this week's Class B ratings.
But the tests are going to keep coming for Norris, which plays at No. 1 York on Tuesday.
"It was a good win for the kids and it's one of those where we're going to see this all the way until the end of the year," Norris coach Mark Hageman said after the win.
Saturday's Crete-Norris rivalry matchup was just the start of an intriguing stretch of games for the top of Class B.
Norris, for example, could potentially see No. 2 Elkhorn North in next week's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. The Wolves have yet to lose a game.
York was supposed to play Crete last Friday before the weather led to a postponement, but the Dukes and Cardinals could potentially see each other in the Central Conference Tournament. The two teams are on opposite sides of the tournament bracket.
The back end of Norris' schedule includes games against No. 6 Beatrice, No. 5 Omaha Skutt and No. 1 Elkhorn North.
The Wolves, who feature one of the state's top players in freshman point guard Britt Prince, also have multiple tests later in the season, including a matchup with Omaha Skutt.
Norris (9-1) has responded well after a loss to Wahoo nearly two weeks ago. Hageman said that loss was a bit of a wake-up call.
"It also made us refocus one game at a time," he said. "Instead of thinking, 'Oh, we play so-and-so down three, four more games,' that doesn't matter, because we got this week and then conference tournament."
A motivated Norris team was happy to avenge last year's first-round state tournament loss to Crete. Now the Titans will likely see a motivated York squad. Norris punched its ticket to state last year by ending York's season on the Dukes' home floor.
Crete, meanwhile, may have lost Saturday, but the defending state champions were leading the game in the third quarter, and learned a lot about themselves.
"I told them afterward, you should now realize you can play with this team, and if you can play with this team, you can play with anybody," Crete coach John Larsen said. "We just have to do the simple things rather than make a great play every time."
No. 1 team offers Prince
Prince, a 5-foot-10 point guard, had scholarship offers from Nebraska and Creighton before setting foot in a high school hallway.
Prince received her biggest offer to date Monday. Louisville, which moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, extended a scholarship offer to the Elkhorn North freshman Monday.
Prince, a multisport athlete, caught the Cardinals' attention during the summer club season.
The 40 club
We've seen some impressive offensive performances so far this season.
The latest was a 42-point performance by Millard South sophomore Mya Babbitt, who sank 10 three-pointers in the Patriots' 94-64 win against Lincoln High on Saturday.
Lincoln Pius X senior and Nebraska signee Alexis Markowski scored 42 points against Fremont in the HAC Tournament final, Grand Island Central Catholic's Rylie Rice scored 42 against Doniphan-Trumbull and Humphrey St. Francis senior and future Husker Allison Weidner lit up for 43 points against Nebraska Christian.
That's four 42-point-plus games this season and it's only Jan. 18.
