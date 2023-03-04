It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Elkhorn North defeated Omaha Skutt 64-51 to win its third consecutive Class B girls state basketball championship Saturday.
It was the second year in a row the Wolves and SkyHawks met in the finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Elkhorn North star Britt Prince finished with 26 points. She was at her best in the second quarter when she sank four three-pointers. Prince was hampered by an apparent ankle injury for most of the second half.
The Wolves got contributions elsewhere, too. McKenna Murphy had 15 points.
Skutt cut the deficit to five points at the start of the fourth quarter on Mia McMahon's three-pointer, but the Wolves responded with a 5-0 run of their own.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops
Sara Bishop (left), Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl pose for a picture while sporting "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won against Adams Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
From left, Sara Bishop, Beth Vrana, Kerri Chvatal and Kyrsten Mottl sport "4-peat" shirts in celebration of North Bend Central's fourth consecutive C-1 state title, won Saturday against Adams Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) shoots a three-point shot against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23), McKrae Muller (middle) and Haley Johnson (22) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central celebrates after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (right) drives the ball against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (left) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (right) fights for a loose ball against Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central's Megyn Scott (30) lays the ball in against North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (right) during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend Central's Kathryn Gaughen (12) shoots a jumper against Adams Central during the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Paige Crawford (left) is fouled by Hastings St. Cecilia's Hannah Schneider (right) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) is fouled at the rim by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (3) cheers on her teammates against Centura during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hastings St. Cecilia's Nathie Krikac (1) sheds tears after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura celebrates defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left), Sydney Davis (middle) and Taya Christensen (12) embrace after a free throw attempt against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) embraces teammates as Brianna Rasmussen (23) watches after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) lays the ball in against Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts after a basket against Hastings St. Cecilia during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Sydney Davis (14) gets called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Lindsey Parr (3) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Kyra Wooden (left) blocks a three-point shot by Hastings St. Cecilia's Emery Vargas during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) is called for an offensive foul against Hastings St. Cecilia's Tatum Krikac (left) during the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
