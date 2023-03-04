Elkhorn North defeated Omaha Skutt 64-51 to win its third consecutive Class B girls state basketball championship Saturday.

It was the second year in a row the Wolves and SkyHawks met in the finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Elkhorn North star Britt Prince finished with 26 points. She was at her best in the second quarter when she sank four three-pointers. Prince was hampered by an apparent ankle injury for most of the second half.

The Wolves got contributions elsewhere, too. McKenna Murphy had 15 points.

Skutt cut the deficit to five points at the start of the fourth quarter on Mia McMahon's three-pointer, but the Wolves responded with a 5-0 run of their own.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Sights from Championship Saturday at girls state hoops