Britt Prince and McKenna Murphy showed why they are two of the best players in Class B, combining to score 42 points in No. 2 Elkhorn North's 60-40 win over No. 6 Norris on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris cut the Wolves' lead to five in the third quarter. But the game wrapped up after that.

Elkhorn North went on a 16-4 run to end the third quarter and blow the game open.

Prince finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Murphy had 14, nine coming in the first half.

Anistyn Rice paced the Titans with 13 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Norris ends with a

Elkhorn North continues their quest for a three-peat against the winner of York and Scottsbluff on Friday.

Check back for updates to this story