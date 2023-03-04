Elkhorn North's Britt Prince was lighting up the Class B state championship game against No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt, scoring 18 points in the game's first 20 minutes.

But then came a play in the third quarter, one where Prince did not even know what happened. The 5-foot-11 junior came up limping, thinking her foot was stepped on.

Prince left the game for a few minutes but checked back in to lead the No. 2 Wolves to their third straight title win 64-51 over the SkyHawks on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Britt's coach and mom, Ann Prince, admitted she was 'pretty worried.'

"It was pretty nerve-racking because she's not full speed," Ann said. "She is going to give it her all. Injured or not, it's the state championship. I just hope it's not too serious."

Britt, who also runs cross country and track, admitted she had ankle issues in past. This occasion was a bit different.

"It hurt pretty bad," she said. "It's like my foot."

Britt finished with a game-high 26 points but did not make a field goal the rest of the way.

Elkhorn North's offense ran stagnant in the ensuing minutes, turning the ball over and allowing the SkyHawks to cut a once 15-point lead down to five at the start of the forth quarter.

Reese Booth finished a tough layup to stop the SkyHawk run and everything trended the Wolves' way the rest of the game.

"It was huge to stop that momentum from going the other direction any faster than it already was," Ann said. "That was huge on (Reese's) part. We had a lot of great plays down the stretch."

Booth was big in that stretch, offensively and defensively. The junior held Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe to just five points in the second half on six shots after McCabe had 12 before the break.

"I had to mentally prepare myself and visualize myself guarding her," Booth said. "I had to watch and try to not go for all her good fakes and try to keep her scoring as low as I could. She's a good player."

McKenna Murphy capped off her state tournament with 15 points. The junior, who won a title with Fremont last season, was an integral part of Elkhorn North's success as the second-leading scorer.

Murphy's two three-pointers in the first quarter helped keep pace in a fast-paced, high-scoring period.

"These girls, these coaches, they just welcomed me," she said. '"It was awesome the way they welcomed me. I accepted the role on my team and here we are."

It's three state championships in the three seasons since the school opened. Behind Ann, and Britt, the Wolves are 9-0 all-time in the state tournament.

From narrowly making the bracket in 2021, to back-to-back-to-back.

"Nobody could expect that," Ann said.

The 2021 district final, a one-point win against Hastings, has kept Elkhorn North humbled in this journey. the players remember that game, and Ann does too.

"We talk about that once in a while. Things have to fall in place, and have to make plays down the stretch," Ann said. "We were this close to not even getting into the state tournament, so we don't take anything for granted. We don't overlook any opponent ever."

That mindset was important on Saturday. Ann said anything could happen in a game, a circumstance like Britt's injury and a struggling offense.

"We had a nice lead in this game and Britt goes down," Ann said. "We could have easily folded and lost the game. You can never just say we are going to walk in and win the game."

This was the third time the two teams have played in a year's span. Elkhorn North won the two that counted the most.

With both teams returning a lot of contributors, the two could keep battling on the big stage.

"I expect more of the same," Ann said. "They will be back in contention and hopefully we will be too. We got a lot of good pieces coming back as well. We will develop some more and give it our best shot."

