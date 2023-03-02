Scoring was hard to come by in the first half. But No. 3 York was able to find enough buckets to advance to another state semifinal, their first in two seasons.

Kiersten Portwine led York, knocking down five three-pointers, past No. 9 Scottsbluff 38-26 on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Scottsbluff kept things interesting in the first half when Paige Horne scored six straight and gave the Bearcats a three-point lead.

From there it was all Dukes, outscoring their opponent 24-12 the rest of the way.

York advances to play No. 2 Elkhorn North Friday afternoon.