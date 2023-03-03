On Thursday, it was Molly Ladwig that paced Omaha Skutt with 25 points in a first-round state victory.

On Friday, Peyton McCabe took her turn lifting the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks, scoring 20 points in a 63-36 victory over No. 4 Sidney in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ladwig and McCabe are the two stars for Skutt. But scoring 73 and 63 in the first two games with different leading scorers shows how dynamic the SkyHawks are.

"Definitely, 100% that is what makes our team so good," McCabe said. "You can't guard one of us. You have to guard all of us or something is going to happen. Like, pick your poison."

McCabe's performance Friday added a wrinkle for Omaha Skutt. She scored just nine points on Thursday after leading the team in that department this season.

Friday, she got to her 20 points relatively quickly. She knocked down three three-pointers in the first half and did not play much in the second half due to the big lead.

The junior guard said after being off in Thursday's win, she came in more motivated Friday to help her team.

"Go harder in warmups, get some more shots up and just shoot some more off the dribble than what I got yesterday," she said. "I think that I just went in today with that mindset. But also (Thursday), my teammates were having a really good game. It was my turn to pick that backup."

Skutt coach Kip Colony said the depth helps alleviate some of the pressure off of McCabe and Ladwig. But McCabe is very crucial to their success.

"She is the leader on the court," he said. "She gets everyone composed, runs our sets, and does a great job on the defensive end of things as well. She is not just an offensive kid."

It's the second consecutive state championship appearance for Skutt, which lost to Elkhorn North in the final last year.

But this season, the SkyHawks tagged the Wolves with a loss at the start of December, the first weekend of the season.

To get over the hump this season, Colony knows he is going to need all the production he can get from his players Saturday.

"I think we are going to have to get production from every kid that goes out there," he said. "Last year when we met them in the title game, we just weren't shooting very well. That was very uncharacteristic of us to be that way. If someone is not shooting, somebody else just needs to step up."

