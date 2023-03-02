Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North is a juggernaut. And if a team knew that best, it would be No. 6 Norris.

The two Eastern Midlands Conference rivals played twice in the regular season. The Wolves won both matchups by a combined 38 points.

In the first round of the state tournament Thursday, the third matchup was another Elkhorn North masterpiece. Britt Prince scored 28 points to lead the Wolves to a 60-40 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Much like the first two matchups, the Titans hung around early. But right before halftime came the onslaught. Prince and McKenna Murphy went on a 13-3 run heading into the break.

"The first quarter wasn't very good for us offensively," Prince, who also had 13 rebounds, said. "We were really stagnant, not moving the ball, not moving ourselves. We just came together, started to talk a lot more and bring up our intensity and that's what got it done."

Prior to that run, Norris had taken a four-point lead after Leah Johnson knocked down a three-pointer, the team's second in the early going.

But the turnovers started piling up, and the scoring prowess of Prince and Murphy started showing. The two scored combined to score all 25 of Elkhorn North's first-half points.

"First half our girls did a great job," Norris coach Wally Johnson said. "Besides the last two minutes of the half, I think we kept them in check. We hung with them. We hit some shots and did a lot of good things. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids and how hard they fought."

The season ends for Norris, and so does the first year of Johnson's tenure at the school.

The former Louisville coach guided the Titans to a 16-10 record, a second-place finish in a loaded EMC and a fourth-straight state tournament appearance.

Johnson understood the expectations because of Norris' recent success. And the players — led by seniors Anistyn Rice, Gracie Kircher and Sage Burbach — taught him a lot.

"Just knowing the tradition here, there was a little pressure to live up to that," he said. "These girls have taught me a lot about what it takes, the expectations of the program and what it takes to get here."

Despite three senior starters leaving, Norris still has a lot of juniors that played key roles. And the team gets even deeper with a strong freshman class.

The championship expectations do not change though.

"I've always got one eye looking forward," Wally said. "Our underclassmen have the challenge to step up and continue this. Our seniors qualified four years in a row and our expectation is that continues. We have a lot of work in the offseason to get ourselves prepared as much as possible."