After a quiet night in the quarterfinals, Peyton McCabe made her impact felt on Friday.

The Omaha Skutt junior posted a game-high 20 points to lead the No. 1 SkyHawks to a 63-35 win over No. 4 Sidney to advance to second consecutive state championship.

Molly Ladwig also chipped with 14 for Skutt, who opened the game up 14-1 and led 26-3 after the first quarter. The lead ballooned to as much as 29.

Reese Riddle led the Raiders with 12 points.

Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament