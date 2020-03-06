Class B: Leners' double-double leads Beatrice past Scottsbluff in state semifinal
CLASS B | BEATRICE 43, SCOTTSBLUFF 26

  Updated
Beatrice vs. Scottsbluff, 3.6

Beatrice’s Mak Hatcliff drives to the basket against Scottsbluff's Mariyah Avila in the first half of a Class B girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Carley Leners was omnipresent for Beatrice — she scored 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and played ferocious defense.

That helped the fourth-ranked Lady Orange to a 43-26 victory over Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Beatrice (21-3) will take on top-ranked Crete (26-1) for the title at 1 p.m. at PBA. The teams met twice this year, with Crete winning the first and Beatrice taking the second in the sub-district final.

 

