Class B: Leners' double-double leads Beatrice past Scottsbluff in state semifinal

That helped the fourth-ranked Lady Orange to a 43-26 victory over Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Beatrice (21-3) will take on top-ranked Crete (26-1) for the title at 1 p.m. at PBA. The teams met twice this year, with Crete winning the first and Beatrice taking the second in the sub-district final.