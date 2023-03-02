When they had to have them, the Sidney Lady Raiders finally started hitting their free throws.

Class B No. 4-ranked Sidney outscored No. 7 Beatrice 8-0 over the game's final 1:48, with all the points coming from the free throw line, to pick up a 43-37 win in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The victory was Sidney's first state tournament win since 1984, when it finished second in Class B. The Lady Raiders had lost 12 straight games at state since then.

"Our community is super-supportive, and we all got out of school, and we knew we had the chance this year to do it," said Sidney's Reese Riddle, one of three seniors on the team. "So we all took that chip on our shoulder, and we came down here and did it."

Sidney made eight of its last nine free throws after going 8-for-19 at the stripe through the game's first 30 minutes.

The Lady Raiders also won despite making just three second-half field goals. Reese Riddle led Sidney (25-2) with 17 points and five rebounds.

Riley Schwisow led Beatrice (17-5) with 15 points, 10 coming in the second half.

Sidney's physical defense both gave Beatrice fits and kept the Lady Orange in the game in the first half.

Beatrice was just 4-for-21 from the floor in the opening 16 minutes, and 1-for-11 from three-point range. But 9-for-14 free throw shooting, thanks to 14 Sidney fouls, allowed the Lady Orange to stay within striking distance.

The Lady Orange finished 12-for-35 from the field, with nearly half of those makes coming in a third period that saw Beatrice outscore Sidney 12-4.

It was a continuation of a strong finish to the first half for the Lady Orange. After falling behind 25-14 late in the first half, Beatrice scored the final four points of the second quarter, then ended the third period with a 9-1 run to go in front 30-29.

"I had a little nervous butterfly in my stomach in that third quarter," Riddle said. "But I knew that everything was going to work out just the way it needed to, and it did."

The lead grew to 34-29 with 5:50 left on Keira Busboom's bucket. Sidney was just 3-for-23 from the field in the second half.

But then the tables began to turn again.

A Rheagan Stanley free throw stopped what had grown into a 13-1 Beatrice run. About a minute later, Karsyn Leeling splashed a three-pointer — her only basket of the game and one of just two threes Sidney hit in 15 attempts — to cut the deficit to 34-33.

Addison Hatcliff's putback put Beatrice ahead 37-35 with 2:11 to go, but the Lady Orange wouldn't score again.

Two Beatrice starters, Schwisow and Kiera Busboom, fouled out in the final period. And Sidney's game-long full-court pressure started to pay dividends. Beatrice committed 10 fourth-quarter turnovers after having 10 total through the first three periods.

Photos: Day 2 of the girls state basketball tournament