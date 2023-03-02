Molly Ladwig got hot Thursday night, and it spelled trouble for Waverly.

The Omaha Skutt sophomore scored 25 points to lead the No. 1 Skyhawks to a 73-41 win over the No. 5 Vikings at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Skutt got it going early, taking a 12-0 lead in the first four minutes. They led 21-3 after the quarter.

Waverly pulled within 14 in the second quarter before Skutt opened the second half with another 15-0 run.

Paige Radenslaben paced the Vikings with eight points.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Day 2 of the girls state basketball tournament