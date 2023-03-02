Class B No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt did what they have done all season, shooting the ball at a high clip to storm past No. 5 Waverly 73-41 in the first round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Vikings coach John Cockerill said there were still a ton of laughs going around in the locker room after the game.

After all, the tournament looked bleak for Waverly in mid-January after a loss to Seward. The Vikings won 10 of their final 12 games to make the tournament before the season ended Thursday evening.

"I'm proud of my girls. They have fought all year," Cockerill said. "We've had injuries, different people stepping up in different games and it's a quality team in there. I love those girls."

Omaha Skutt turned the pressure on from the tip. The SkyHawks started the game up 12-0 and led 21-3 after the first quarter.

The Vikings kept chipping away though, cutting it to as low as 14 before halftime.

"We played them even in the second quarter, we really did," he said. "It's easy to lay down; a lot of teams lay down. But I knew the fight was in this group and they weren't going to lay down. They kept fighting and kept giving it a shot."

Skutt was rolling, though. The SkyHawks started the second half on a 15-0 run to finish the game.

Sophomore Molly Ladwig burned Waverly for 25 points. Skutt finished with 11 made three-pointers.

Waverly's underclassmen tried to stay in it. And played pretty well considering the circumstances of the bright lights against a great team.

"I thought they did a great job," Cockerill said. "Berkley (Lambrecht) came off the bench and did a good job. Annie (Harms) may not have got the shots she wanted to go down but she wasn't afraid to take the looks on the big stage and Parker (Christensen) is the same way. They were getting after it."

The hot streak to end the season was the signature part of the season. Cockerill said when he looks back, he is going to remember all the fun the team had this season.

"You are going to have some natural teams but there is a lot of laughter in this group," he said. "The seniors, they are the ones causing all the laughter or the crying. I just really enjoy these kids in general."

Three seniors will leave Waverly after this season. But Harms and Christensen were really good players this season and will come back.

That is what Cockerill is looking forward to after consecutive trips to the state tournament.

"The future is bright no doubt," he said. "We got some holes to fill in next year. ... They are a great group of young people here. We just got to fill in some pieces next year. But a little break and we will get to that."

