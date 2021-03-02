Class B girls: York's latest defensive gem includes 10-minute shutout as Dukes hold off Omaha Skutt

Defensive dominance is nothing new for the York girls basketball team.
After all, the Dukes allowed just 37 points per game in the regular season and held their opponents below 30 points on five different occasions.
Still, that kind of performance is hard to come by in March against the state’s best offenses. That makes York’s defensive effort even more impressive considering the Dukes held Omaha Skutt scoreless for a 10-minute span that included the entire second quarter.
York held Omaha Skutt to its lowest-scoring game of the season and withstood a late SkyHawk rally during a 31-28 win in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“As we’ve done all year, we really leaned on our defense,” York coach Matt Kern said. “Defensively we really brought it and especially in that first half; holding them to six was awesome.”
Early three-pointers from Kiersten Portwine and Mattie Pohls set up York (21-3) with a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Omaha Skutt (19-5) wouldn’t score again until it trailed 22-6 in the third quarter, but the big York lead didn’t last long.
Skutt began to surge when Peyton McCabe scored seven of her team-high 10 points in the second half. However, Cece Behrens’ 16.3 points-per-game didn’t translate to the state tournament, as she finished with just four.
The same was true for York’s star player, senior Maddie Portwine. Despite averaging 16.5 points per game this season, Skutt’s tough defense limited Portwine to five points.
Other Dukes stepped up in her place as Destiny Shepherd led the team with eight points and Pohls added five more off the bench. Masa Scheierman also led the Dukes with nine rebounds, including a crucial board with 15 seconds remaining.
“I was really proud of the girls because we practiced this week knowing it was coming,” Kern said. “I’m very happy for those girls (who stepped up) because it’s a team game and everybody contributes at some point.”
Kern also said he was pleased with how the Dukes kept their composure during Skutt’s late rally. That’s a lesson that may serve York well when it faces No. 2 Norris in the Class B semifinals Friday.
“We saw Norris once earlier this year, and that’s a great basketball team. We’ll show up for sure on Friday,” Kern said.