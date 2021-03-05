Class B girls: Stai's crunch-time threes give Norris a shot of confidence, and now a shot at a state title

The crowd for Friday's first Class B state tournament semifinal game brought the juice.

So did Brianna Stai.

The Norris senior gave herself and her team a shot of confidence with a banked-in three-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, and then hit a momentum-changing three a few minutes later to help the No. 2 Titans hold off No. 5 York 43-36 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Titans have said throughout the season that they try to treat every game like Championship Saturday — the end goal for every team in the state. Now they’ll be living it Saturday afternoon at PBA.

"I know last year we were really bummed to make it this far (first round), so this year being able to get here and now being able to go Saturday is just amazing," said Stai, who finished with a game-high 16 points, including 11 in the second half. "We have that confidence and we have knowledge in that gym."

Norris (22-2), one of the favorites coming in, found itself in a hang-on-tight battle with the Dukes, who fought back from down nine early to tie the game heading into halftime.