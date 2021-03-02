Class B girls: Quick hits from Omaha Skutt-York, including tight defense by the Dukes

No. 5 York defeated No. 4 Omaha Skutt 31-28 in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: York held Omaha Skutt scoreless for an 11-minute period that spanned the entire third quarter before holding off a spirited SkyHawk rally in the fourth quarter.

Worth noting: Both Omaha Skutt’s Cece Behrens and York’s Maddie Portwine averaged over 16 points per game in the regular season but fell short of that mark Tuesday. Portwine finished with five points and Behrens had four.

What’s next: York will face No. 2 Norris in the Class B semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Norris won the regular-season matchup 49-34 on Jan. 19.

