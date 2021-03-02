 Skip to main content
Class B girls: Quick hits from Norris-Bennington, including the Titans' hot three-point shooting
Bennington vs. Norris, 3.2

Bennington's Madalyn Elwood (12) weaves between Norris defenders on a layup attempt in a Class B girls state tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

No. 2 Norris defeated No. 10 Bennington 62-41 in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: The Titans shot 12-for-30 from three-point range, including eight three-pointers in the first half. Eight different Norris players made at least one three-pointer.

Worth noting: After its season ended in the opening round of the state tournament last year, Norris will advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

What’s next: Norris will play Friday at 1:30 p.m. against either No. 4 Omaha Skutt (19-4) or No. 5 York (20-3). Bennington’s season ends at 14-11.

