Class B girls: Prince conquers state tournament nerves to help Elkhorn North reach title game in inaugural season

Before Britt Prince walked off the court, she paused first to request some noise from the Elkhorn North student section.
The Wolf Pack responded in turn, and Prince flashed a thankful smile as her teammates added to the noise. After all, the freshman phenom deserved every last cheer.
After scoring just seven points in Elkhorn North’s opening-round win Wednesday, it only took one quarter for Prince to reach that mark this time around. She poured in a game-high 27 points as No. 1 Elkhorn North never trailed during its 65-41 win over No. 7 Scottsbluff in the Class B state tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The first game, we had some nerves; I mean, this is the first time we’ve played on a big stage,” Prince said. “Wednesday, I was sped up and I was just really nervous, but I think today I calmed down and played (like) myself.”
As much as Scottsbluff (19-7) tried to stay in front of Prince defensively, her speed off the dribble kept the Elkhorn North (20-2) offense humming all game long.
Elkhorn North built a 30-21 halftime lead, and when Scottsbluff narrowed the deficit to seven points in the third quarter, it was time for other Wolves to step up. Freshman Reese Booth scored a pair of third-quarter three-pointers, and 12 of Reilly Palmer’s 19 points came in the fourth quarter.
Scottsbluff’s Sabrina Harsh and Mariyah Avila scored 10 points apiece, but the Bearcats turned the ball over 11 times and allowed Elkhorn North to shoot 24-for-57 (42%) from the field.
Friday’s offensive performance was much closer to the standard the Wolves have established all season, and they’ll hope that performance continues Saturday against a familiar opponent. Elkhorn North lost its first meeting of the year to No. 2 Norris in January but responded with a win over the Titans two weeks later.
Now, the two Eastern Midlands Conference teams will play the rubber match on the biggest stage possible — the Class B title game.
“We’ve played them twice and they’re the opposite of us,” said Ann Prince, the Wolves' coach and Britt Prince's mother. “They’re bigger and they like to slow it down a little bit more. … We know each other really well, and it’s going to be tough.”
For a program that began the year with its first-ever win, Elkhorn North’s inaugural season could now end in a state title.
According to Britt Prince, a state title “has been my dream since I was a little kid.” As it turns out, that apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
“To be honest, I’m sure she’s dreamed of it; I’ve been dreaming of it for a long time too,” said Ann Prince. “I’m almost in shock, I guess, that we’re going to the state championship game tomorrow. It’s hard for me to believe in the first year.”