Class B girls: Prince conquers state tournament nerves to help Elkhorn North reach title game in inaugural season

Scottsbluff’s Sabrina Harsh and Mariyah Avila scored 10 points apiece, but the Bearcats turned the ball over 11 times and allowed Elkhorn North to shoot 24-for-57 (42%) from the field.

Friday’s offensive performance was much closer to the standard the Wolves have established all season, and they’ll hope that performance continues Saturday against a familiar opponent. Elkhorn North lost its first meeting of the year to No. 2 Norris in January but responded with a win over the Titans two weeks later.

Now, the two Eastern Midlands Conference teams will play the rubber match on the biggest stage possible — the Class B title game.

“We’ve played them twice and they’re the opposite of us,” said Ann Prince, the Wolves' coach and Britt Prince's mother. “They’re bigger and they like to slow it down a little bit more. … We know each other really well, and it’s going to be tough.”

For a program that began the year with its first-ever win, Elkhorn North’s inaugural season could now end in a state title.

According to Britt Prince, a state title “has been my dream since I was a little kid.” As it turns out, that apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.