Class B girls: No. 1 Crete holds off hot-shooting No. 5 Norris in overtime

Winners of 24 games this season, Crete hasn't played from behind a lot. Especially not in win-or-go-home situations like Thursday morning.
Pushed to the wire, top-rated Crete answered the call and held off No. 5 Norris 48-43 in a Class B first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete coach John Larsen, who picked up career win No. 600 earlier this season, has seen it all from the sidelines. He trusts his team, too, even with the season hanging in the balance.
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
"They're competitors, they're smart kids," Larsen said. "I really wasn't worried. When we were behind by four at halftime, I thought we would be OK."
Norris had a chance to down the Cardinals at the end of regulation, but Crete's Ellie Allen came up with a key block at the rim in a perfect example of a play that can easily be forgotten despite its ramifications.
"It kept us in the game, it was pretty big," Larsen said. "If (Brianna) Stai gets it up on the glass, it probably goes in and we're worried about checking in next week instead of playing tomorrow."
Morgan Maly scored five points in overtime and finished with 14 to lead the Cardinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Maly, one of the state's premier scorers, was stifled for most of the contest — at least to her standards. She was shadowed by 5-foot-4 Molly Ramsey, who stands seven inches shorter. Maly, battling an ankle injury, entered averaging 19 points per game this season.
But that just opened the door for other Cardinals (25-1) to step up.
Alexis Mach scored 10 points and both Hannah Newton and Allen added eight.
"Hannah (Newton) stepped up and made some shots in the second half and Jayda Weyand and Lexie (Mach) made some free throws so that was huge," Larsen said.
Norris (13-10) built an early lead and led most of the contest behind avid three-point shooting, as the Titans sank nine three-pointers, including six in the first half to build a 23-19 lead at the intermission.
Stai scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Titans. Kalli Kroeker added nine.
Crete moves on to take on the winner of Northwest and Sidney.
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5
Crete vs. Norris, 3.5