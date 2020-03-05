Class B girls: No. 1 Crete doesn't panic, turns back No. 5 Norris in overtime; Northwest outduels Sidney

A winner of 24 games this season, Crete hasn't played from behind a lot. Especially not in win-or-go-home situations like Thursday morning.
Pushed to the wire, top-rated Crete answered the call and held off No. 5 Norris 48-43 in overtime in a Class B girls state basketball tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete coach John Larsen, who picked up career win No. 600 earlier this season, has fielded many teams during his career. He trusts this group, even with what could culminate in a special season hanging in the balance.
"They're competitors, they're smart kids," Larsen said. "I really wasn't worried. When we were behind by four at halftime, I thought we would be OK."
Norris had a chance to down the Cardinals at the end of regulation, but Crete's Ellie Allen came up with a key block at the rim — a perfect example of a play that can easily be forgotten by the masses, but not the coach.
"It kept us in the game. It was pretty big," Larsen said. "If (Brianna) Stai gets it up on the glass, it probably goes in and we're worried about checking in next week instead of playing tomorrow."
Morgan Maly scored five points in overtime and finished with 14 to lead the Cardinals.
Maly, one of the state's premier scorers, was stifled for most of the contest — at least by her standards. Molly Ramsey, a 5-foot-4 senior, shadowed the 6-foot-1 Maly's every move and kept her beneath her 19-point scoring average.
But that just opened the door for other Cardinals (25-1).
Alexis Mach scored 10 points, and both Hannah Newton and Allen added eight.
"Hannah (Newton) stepped up and made some shots in the second half, and Jayda Weyand and Lexie (Mach) made some free throws, so that was huge," Larsen said.
Norris (13-10) built an early lead and led most of the contest behind sharp three-point shooting. The Titans sank nine three-pointers — including six in the first half — to build a 23-19 lead at the intermission.
"That (three-point shooting) has been our game all year," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. "I'm proud of them, they work hard and deserve it as much as anybody."
Stai scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Titans. Kalli Kroeker added nine.
Northwest 47, Sidney 44: For the second straight game in the Class B bracket, a legitimate upset bid was thwarted.
Claire Casperson broke a 44-44 tie with two free throws with 51 seconds left to lead No. 3 Northwest past No. 9 Sidney.
Sidney had a potential game-tying three-point attempt clank off the backboard as time expired.
As she has many times during her career, Whitney Brown led the Vikings with 14 points, but only converted three field goals and missed all of her three-point attempts. Lauren Hauser contributed 10 points and Shanae Shuttles eight for Northwest.
"We've got girls that can score," Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. "That balanced scoring is so important, especially down here because it's hard to game plan."
Northwest and Crete will meet for the fourth time this season in the Class B semifinal.
