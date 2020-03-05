Class B girls: No. 1 Crete doesn't panic, turns back No. 5 Norris in overtime; Northwest outduels Sidney

A winner of 24 games this season, Crete hasn't played from behind a lot. Especially not in win-or-go-home situations like Thursday morning.

Pushed to the wire, top-rated Crete answered the call and held off No. 5 Norris 48-43 in overtime in a Class B girls state basketball tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crete coach John Larsen, who picked up career win No. 600 earlier this season, has fielded many teams during his career. He trusts this group, even with what could culminate in a special season hanging in the balance.

"They're competitors, they're smart kids," Larsen said. "I really wasn't worried. When we were behind by four at halftime, I thought we would be OK."

Norris had a chance to down the Cardinals at the end of regulation, but Crete's Ellie Allen came up with a key block at the rim — a perfect example of a play that can easily be forgotten by the masses, but not the coach.

"It kept us in the game. It was pretty big," Larsen said. "If (Brianna) Stai gets it up on the glass, it probably goes in and we're worried about checking in next week instead of playing tomorrow."

Morgan Maly scored five points in overtime and finished with 14 to lead the Cardinals.