Class B girls: Maly scores 20 as Crete wraps up first state title since 1981
  • Updated
Crete vs. Beatrice, 3.7

Crete's Morgan Maly (right) attempts a shot next to Beatrice's Carley Leners (center) and Addison Barnard during a Class B girls state tournament final game on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A year after falling short in the state final, Crete is atop Class B in girls basketball.

Morgan Maly's swan song included 20 points and some clutch third quarter shots as No. 3 Crete pulled away for a 52-26 win against No. 4 Beatrice in the Class B state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Beatrice took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Crete (27-1) immediately took the lead and never looked back.

Mak Hatcliff scored 10 points to lead Beatrice (22-4). Junior Lexi Mach added nine points for the Cards.

Crete's last state title came in 1981.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

 

