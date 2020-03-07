Class B girls: Maly scores 20 as Crete wraps up first state title since 1981

A year after falling short in the state final, Crete is atop Class B in girls basketball.

Morgan Maly's swan song included 20 points and some clutch third quarter shots as No. 3 Crete pulled away for a 52-26 win against No. 4 Beatrice in the Class B state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Crete (27-1) immediately took the lead and never looked back.

Mak Hatcliff scored 10 points to lead Beatrice (22-4). Junior Lexi Mach added nine points for the Cards.

Crete's last state title came in 1981.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story