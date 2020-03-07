Class B girls: Maly scores 20 as Crete wraps up first state title since 1981

A year after falling short in the state final, Crete is atop Class B in girls basketball.
Morgan Maly's swan song included 20 points and some clutch third quarter shots as No. 3 Crete pulled away for a 52-26 win against No. 4 Beatrice in the Class B state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Crete (27-1) immediately took the lead and never looked back.
Mak Hatcliff scored 10 points to lead Beatrice (22-4). Junior Lexi Mach added nine points for the Cards.
Crete's last state title came in 1981.
