Class B girls: Maly delivers go-ahead shot, Crete holds on to edge Northwest in triple overtime
Class B girls: Maly delivers go-ahead shot, Crete holds on to edge Northwest in triple overtime

Morgan Maly hit a drought-breaking field goal and Jayda Weyand hit four key free throws to lead No. 1 Crete to a 48-47 win against No. 3 Northwest in three overtimes in the Class B girls state basketball semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Neither team scored in the first two overtimes as offensive possessions were limited.

Crete is in the Class B final for the second straight year.

The Vikings had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Morgan Maly forced a steal and Crete was unable to get a desperation shot off.

Northwest trailed 38-23 midway through the third quarter before making a comeback. It was ignited by Lauren Hauser, who had two threes in the third and five for the game.

This marked the fourth meeting this season between the Central Conference foes. Crete won the first three, including a 67-18 thumping in the conference tournament final on Northwest's home floor.

Check back later for more photos and updates to this story

 

