Class B girls: Maly delivers go-ahead shot, Crete holds on to edge Northwest in triple overtime

Crete’s Jayda Weyand (5) celebrate the Cardinals' 48-47 win over Northwest in triple overtime with teammate Hannah Newton (3) during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Weyand hit clutch free throws in the closing moments of the final overtime period.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Crete’s Morgan Maly (30) eyes the basket as Northwest’s Skylee Nelson (25) defends in the first half during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Morgan Maly hit a drought-breaking field goal and Jayda Weyand hit four key free throws to lead No. 1 Crete to a 48-47 win against No. 3 Northwest in three overtimes in the Class B girls state basketball semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Neither team scored in the first two overtimes as offensive possessions were limited.
Crete is in the Class B final for the second straight year.
Crete's Morgan Maly was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.
