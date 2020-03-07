Class B girls: Maly and Crete tie bow on title season with 'championship mentality'

Allen, who had eight points, said she wasn't fazed by her first shot of the day.

"I came into warmups and air-balled the first one like a foot away from the basket, so I was kind of concerned with how the day was going to go," she said. "I figured I've got one game left, so I might as well shoot it, air-ball or not."

Beatrice trimmed the margin to 18-14 on a bucket by Naveah Martinez with 1:40 left in the first half. But Crete roared back with a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes for a 32-16 lead.

"Well, I thought our defense was the key," said Crete coach John Larsen, who is in his second year at the helm for the Cardinals after guiding Lincoln Southeast to nine state championships. "We were able to keep them out of any momentum, any rhythm.

"They like to shoot the three and I thought we did a great job getting out on the three-point shooters and then rebounding, even though we didn't start out rebounding well."

The tenacious Crete defense contributed to Beatrice's shooting woes. The Lady Orange went 10-for-41 (24.4%) from the field and 3-for-26 (11.5%) from three-point range.