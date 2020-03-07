Class B girls: Maly and Crete tie bow on title season with 'championship mentality'

Crete tidied up a couple of nagging items and senior Morgan Maly mopped up with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the top-ranked Cardinals pulled away for a 53-26 victory over No. 4 Beatrice on Saturday in the Class B state girls basketball championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A year after falling short in the title game to Northwest, the Cardinals atoned for that with a triple-overtime win over the Vikings in the semifinals. The victory over Beatrice avenged Crete's only loss in a 27-1 season.
Maly provided the impetus, knocking down her first six shots from the field, going 8-for-9 from the field and hitting all four from beyond the arc.
"It was just championship mentality, last-game mentality. I had a lot of juice going," said Maly, a Creighton recruit. "I really didn't feel fatigued, which is good and which is probably why I made a lot of my shots. I like to get on a roll and I like to go on little streaks.
"My teammates got me the ball in good position and I wasn't trying to force things, and just let the game come to me. We just didn't want to let up and go into another overtime."
After Ellie Allen tied the game at 7-7, Maly put Crete on top for good. That was the start of a 10-0 run that stretched nearly 8 minutes, capped when Maly grabbed a Beatrice miss and went the length of the court for a driving layup and a 15-7 lead.
Allen, who had eight points, said she wasn't fazed by her first shot of the day.
"I came into warmups and air-balled the first one like a foot away from the basket, so I was kind of concerned with how the day was going to go," she said. "I figured I've got one game left, so I might as well shoot it, air-ball or not."
Beatrice trimmed the margin to 18-14 on a bucket by Naveah Martinez with 1:40 left in the first half. But Crete roared back with a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes for a 32-16 lead.
John Larsen thought he was done coaching basketball — until Crete applied the full-court press and convinced him to head up the girls program.
"Well, I thought our defense was the key," said Crete coach John Larsen, who is in his second year at the helm for the Cardinals after guiding Lincoln Southeast to nine state championships. "We were able to keep them out of any momentum, any rhythm.
"They like to shoot the three and I thought we did a great job getting out on the three-point shooters and then rebounding, even though we didn't start out rebounding well."
The tenacious Crete defense contributed to Beatrice's shooting woes. The Lady Orange went 10-for-41 (24.4%) from the field and 3-for-26 (11.5%) from three-point range.
"Their offense was able to attack a little better than ours," said Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks. "We had no free throws at halftime and that's a sign you're doing a little bit too much passing and not being aggressive enough.
"Crete did a really good job of knocking down shots. I think the girls did about as good of a job as they can defensively. We just needed to knock down a few more shots. We lacked that one or two big plays that we've had this season to kind of get us going again."
Lexi Mach added nine points for Crete and Mak Hatcliff led Beatrice with 10 points.
