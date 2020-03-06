Class B girls: Leners' double-double and defense lead Beatrice past Scottsbluff

Beatrice counted on suffocating defense and opportunistic offense to advance to the Class B state championship game.
The fourth-ranked Lady Orange held Scottsbluff to 16% shooting from the field en route to a 43-26 victory over the Bearcats to earn a spot in the championship against top-ranked Crete in Saturday's 1 p.m. title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It will be the third matchup between the two teams. Crete won the first game 42-32 in December, and Beatrice earned a 39-32 win in the subdistrict final when Crete all-stater Morgan Maly went down with an injury.
"I think that win against them in the subdistrict final gave us a lot of confidence to finish out the season strong," said second-year Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks. "We're going to have to make sure we're in the moment the whole time. You can't take any possessions off."
While Maly, who has committed to Creighton and was named the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year, isn't completely healthy, Weeks said she presents a challenge for his Lady Orange.
"I got the chance to coach her when I was an assistant at Crete for two years and, man, she's a hard worker, a great kid and it will be fun to play against her tomorrow," Weeks said.
Beatrice received some sterling play from senior forward Carley Leners, who scored 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and played ferocious defense.
"She's been playing really well for us lately," Weeks said. "State is a bunch of big moments and players making some big-time plays, and Carley made a lot of them, offensively and defensively. I thought she was a stud tonight on (Yara) Garcia."
Leners and her teammates held Garcia, who was averaging 16.2 points a game, to just five points while holding the Bearcats to 7-for-44 shooting from the field.
"I've got to give credit to my teammates. We all can really drive the ball and distribute well," said Leners. "We kind of thrive off of momentum. We have tough practices all year long and we work really hard on rebounding."
Leners' driving layup with 4:33 left in the first quarter put Beatrice on top for good at 6-4. The Lady Orange stretched the lead to 21-13 by halftime and then Leners sparked the second half with 11 of her points. Mak Hatcliff added 11 points for Beatrice (21-3), including five free throws in the fourth quarter to help thwart any Bearcat comeback hopes.
