Class B girls: Leners' double-double and defense lead Beatrice past Scottsbluff

Beatrice counted on suffocating defense and opportunistic offense to advance to the Class B state championship game.

The fourth-ranked Lady Orange held Scottsbluff to 16% shooting from the field en route to a 43-26 victory over the Bearcats to earn a spot in the championship against top-ranked Crete in Saturday's 1 p.m. title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It will be the third matchup between the two teams. Crete won the first game 42-32 in December, and Beatrice earned a 39-32 win in the subdistrict final when Crete all-stater Morgan Maly went down with an injury.

"I think that win against them in the subdistrict final gave us a lot of confidence to finish out the season strong," said second-year Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks. "We're going to have to make sure we're in the moment the whole time. You can't take any possessions off."

While Maly, who has committed to Creighton and was named the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year, isn't completely healthy, Weeks said she presents a challenge for his Lady Orange.

"I got the chance to coach her when I was an assistant at Crete for two years and, man, she's a hard worker, a great kid and it will be fun to play against her tomorrow," Weeks said.