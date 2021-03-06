Class B girls: 'It's a dream come true' — How a mother-daughter duo propelled Elkhorn North to state gold in first-ever season

Elkhorn North took that message to heart as it allowed more than 50 points in only four games this season. The type of low-scoring, grind-it-out win that Ann Prince might have envisioned showed up in the Wolves’ 35-28 state opening-round win over Omaha Gross, and it happened again against Norris (22-3).

The Titans shot just 2-for-25 from three-point range and 12-for-54 (22%) overall as Elkhorn North packed the lane and kept Norris from getting into a rhythm offensively. Molly Ramsey led the Titans with 14 points.

“I preached to them from day one that you’re going to win games if you play great defense every night, and we proved it today,” Ann Prince said.

At the same time, Elkhorn North knew it needed to push the pace on offense to avoid facing Norris’ tough half-court defense. The Wolves exploded out of the gate by scoring seven points in the game’s opening minute, and while Norris managed to tie the game at 13-13, Elkhorn North still took a 19-13 lead into halftime. The Titans never cut the deficit below six points again.

“We were always playing catch-up and couldn’t quite get there,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.