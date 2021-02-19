Class B girls district finals capsules: 16 teams take aim at 8 spots for state

Will Crete return to Pinnacle Bank Arena to defend its title? Could No. 2 Norris be tested? How about No. 1 Elkhorn North? Break down all of the games with us.

B-1, South Sioux City (10-14) at No. 2 Norris (19-2), 3 p.m.: The Cardinals have won eight of nine games, including a 57-46 win against Blair in the subdistrict final. Kyra Fischer leads the way for SSC, averaging 14.2 points per game. The Cardinals will have to deal with Norris' size and depth.

B-2, Hastings (12-10) at No. 1 Elkhorn North (17-2), 2 p.m.: Elkhorn North needed a wild card after it was upset by Elkhorn 65-60 in the subdistrict semifinals. Freshman point guard Britt Prince is one of the top players in the state and is receiving a lot of Division I interest. Hastings beat Holdrege on Thursday night to clinch a spot, so it's a short turnaround for the Tigers.

B-3, Waverly (9-13) at No. 3 Crete (20-3), 2 p.m.: Waverly was the three seed in its subdistrict, then defeated Platteview and Ashland-Greenwood. Crete is looking to get back to Lincoln to defend its state title. The Cardinals' Hannah Newton (13.2 ppg) is one of the top wing players in Class B. Crete won the regular-season meeting 34-22.