Class B girls district finals capsules: 16 teams take aim at 8 spots for state

Will Crete return to Pinnacle Bank Arena to defend its title? Could No. 2 Norris be tested? How about No. 1 Elkhorn North? Break down all of the games with us.
B-1, South Sioux City (10-14) at No. 2 Norris (19-2), 3 p.m.: The Cardinals have won eight of nine games, including a 57-46 win against Blair in the subdistrict final. Kyra Fischer leads the way for SSC, averaging 14.2 points per game. The Cardinals will have to deal with Norris' size and depth.
B-2, Hastings (12-10) at No. 1 Elkhorn North (17-2), 2 p.m.: Elkhorn North needed a wild card after it was upset by Elkhorn 65-60 in the subdistrict semifinals. Freshman point guard Britt Prince is one of the top players in the state and is receiving a lot of Division I interest. Hastings beat Holdrege on Thursday night to clinch a spot, so it's a short turnaround for the Tigers.
B-3, Waverly (9-13) at No. 3 Crete (20-3), 2 p.m.: Waverly was the three seed in its subdistrict, then defeated Platteview and Ashland-Greenwood. Crete is looking to get back to Lincoln to defend its state title. The Cardinals' Hannah Newton (13.2 ppg) is one of the top wing players in Class B. Crete won the regular-season meeting 34-22.
B-4, Ashland-Greenwood (14-10) at No. 4 Omaha Skutt (18-4), 3 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood has one of the top shooters in the state in senior guard Kiara Libal (20.8 ppg). Skutt is without its best frontcourt player in Lindsay Krause, but Cece Behrens and Peyton McCabe can score from the outside and in bunches.
B-5, Blair (13-8) at No. 5 York (19-3), 2 p.m.: York is looking to wash away last year's district final loss on its home floor. Maddie Portwine averages 16.1 points per game, and Masa Scheierman can score and clean up on the glass inside. Blair is seeking its first trip to state since 1998. The Bears, who earned a wild card, have a lot of experience.
B-6, Elkhorn (9-12) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (17-6), 1 p.m. MT: Elkhorn has played one of the toughest schedules in the state and is a dangerous team. The Antlers upset No. 1 Elkhorn North in the subdistrict semifinals. Mariyah Avila and Payton Burda lead the way for the Bearcats.
B-7, No. 10 Bennington (13-10) at No. 6 Beatrice (13-4), 1 p.m.: This is one of the more intriguing matchups Saturday. Beatrice, which has lost three straight, plays great defense, holding 12 opponents to 35 points or less. Bennington, led by junior Abby Boyes (11.9 ppg), has the ability to score a lot of points.
B-8, No. 8 Northwest (12-11) at No. 9 Omaha Gross (16-6): Omaha Gross has a nice duo in Rachel Culhane (11.5 ppg) and Theo Mba (11.9 ppg). They each had 19 points in the subdistrict final. Shanae Suttles is averaging 11.4 points per contest for the Vikings, who have won six of eight games.