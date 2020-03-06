Class B girls: Crete's wait for return trip to state final rewarded after gritty triple-OT win against Northwest

The Vikings were unable to capitalize final shot attempts in the first and second OTs, including a three-point attempt by Brown at the second-OT buzzer.

“We were both trying to run clock and limit it, and we got what we wanted a couple times,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We got our possession, 12 (or) 14 seconds left, that’s what you want. Credit (Crete) for making the stops when they needed to.”

Crete star Morgan Maly put the pressure on Northwest when she got the ball near the block and scored with 1:59 remaining, giving Crete a 44-42 lead. Maly had missed her previous eight shots before breaking through for points Nos. 21 and 22 for the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a sense of added pressure for sure,” Maly said of the limited opportunities in OT. “Anytime you get the ball in overtime, you feel like you want to score and then when they hold it for 2 minutes, it’s stressful.”

Weyand, a senior who hit some big free throws late against Norris, hit two free throws and hit two more after Brown, the Vikings star point guard, made a three-pointer to cut the lead to 46-45.

“For a senior that just shot an air ball, that says volumes about her confidence and competitiveness,” Larsen said of Weyand. “She’s invaluable.”