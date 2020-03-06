Class B girls: Crete's wait for return trip to state final rewarded after gritty triple-OT win against Northwest

Crete had to wait 370 days to return to Championship Saturday.
An extra 12 minutes wasn’t going to hurt.
For the second straight day, the top-ranked Cardinals survived another overtime challenge, got some clutch free throws from Jayda Weyand and outlasted No. 3 Northwest 48-47 in three OTs in a Class B state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was a rematch of last year’s state final won by the Vikings.
“It was kind of a goal from Day 1 (to get to the final), and I think that’s what helped us through yesterday and today is they just didn’t want to lose,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “They wanted to get a chance to take care of what happened last year.”
Like Thursday’s 48-43 win against No. 5 Norris, Crete had to withstand some pressure-cooking stretches. The Vikings rallied from down 15 in the third quarter to force overtime, and Crete endured a nearly 16-minute scoring drought.
Possessions came at a premium in the three overtimes. The first overtime went scoreless and had three total possessions (two by Northwest). The second OT was scoreless, too.
“We weren’t content (defensively), but we didn’t want to step out and give (Whitney) Brown lanes to dribble-penetrate, and I felt good about our defense,” Larsen said. “We just played straight man defense and they had to make a play and luckily they didn’t.”
The Vikings were unable to capitalize final shot attempts in the first and second OTs, including a three-point attempt by Brown at the second-OT buzzer.
“We were both trying to run clock and limit it, and we got what we wanted a couple times,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We got our possession, 12 (or) 14 seconds left, that’s what you want. Credit (Crete) for making the stops when they needed to.”
Crete star Morgan Maly put the pressure on Northwest when she got the ball near the block and scored with 1:59 remaining, giving Crete a 44-42 lead. Maly had missed her previous eight shots before breaking through for points Nos. 21 and 22 for the game.
“It’s a sense of added pressure for sure,” Maly said of the limited opportunities in OT. “Anytime you get the ball in overtime, you feel like you want to score and then when they hold it for 2 minutes, it’s stressful.”
Weyand, a senior who hit some big free throws late against Norris, hit two free throws and hit two more after Brown, the Vikings star point guard, made a three-pointer to cut the lead to 46-45.
“For a senior that just shot an air ball, that says volumes about her confidence and competitiveness,” Larsen said of Weyand. “She’s invaluable.”
Ellie Allen, another senior, had a couple of key blocks late for Crete, which also got a spark from Leah Jurgens, who hit four threes off the bench.
Northwest (22-6) and Crete (26-1), Central Conference foes, were meeting for the fourth time this season. Crete won the first three, including a 67-18 thumping in the conference tournament championship game.
Friday was a different story, for sure. Lauren Hauser hit five three-pointers, including three in the second half, as the Vikings rallied. They tied the game on Shanae Suttles’ free throws with 2:49 remaining in regulation.
“We knew everything they were going to do, they knew us,” Maly said. “It just came down to who makes shots.”
Crete will play No. 4 Beatrice in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Beatrice was the only team to hand Crete a loss this year. The Lady Orange rolled past Scottsbluff 43-26 in Friday's other Class B semifinal.
The Cardinals are seeking their first state title since 1981.
The hope: “Just play a full 32 minutes, hopefully,” Maly said with a smile. “Play with a heart and execute.”
Brown (19 points) and Hauser (17) led the way for Northwest.
