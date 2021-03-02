Class B girls: Coach gives team the 'green light,' and Norris lets it fly to drain Bennington

The Norris girls basketball team has plans to play on Championship Saturday.

However, as head coach Mark Hagerman reminded them often this week, nothing can happen without winning Game 1 first. Last year’s opening-round game ended the Titans’ title hopes with a loss to eventual state champion Crete. No repeat this time.

Instead, a sharp-shooting 12-for-30 (40%) effort from three-point range led No. 2 Norris to a 62-41 win over No. 10 Bennington in the opening round of the Class B girls state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“You have to get the first one, and that is a tough one,” Hagerman said. “I’m really proud of the girls, and the way they held true to their defense (in the second half) and got some shots to fall, so that was awesome.”

Not only did Norris (21-2) bring its shooting touch, but it also came from a wide variety of players. Eight different Titans scored points in the win, and each of them made at least one three-pointer.

It took just 15 seconds for senior Brianna Stai to splash Norris’ first triple, and five in the first quarter alone gave Norris a 21-15 lead. The Titans managed a 10-point lead early in the second quarter, but Bennington (14-11) got the game within two points before Norris reestablished a 38-29 halftime lead.